CKI's net assets increased 15 fold since its listing 30 years ago: executive director

Joanna Chen Tsien Hua, Executive Director and the Head of Business Development of CK Infrastructure (1038), mentioned that CKI Chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi consistently emphasized selecting projects with high potential and adhering to the investment discipline of not overpaying, when she shared her insights on overseas mergers and acquisitions of enterprises on Friday at the Sing Tao Global Economic Summit 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Since CKI’s listing 30 years ago, the company has worked closely with its members, including CK Asset(1113), CK Hutchison (0001), and Power Assets (0006), with footprints expanding to the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and continental Europe, Chen shared.

CKI’s business covers energy, water, transportation, waste-to-energy, and building services, and it has completed over 30 cross-border acquisitions to date.

As of the end of 2025, based solely on CKI's attributable equity, the group's net assets have increased 15-fold from HK$8.4 billion at the time of its listing to nearly HK$140 billion. As of the end of June this year, the group held as much as HK$33.9 billion in cash, demonstrating a strong financial situation.

