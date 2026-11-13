HK's New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme received over 5,000 applications with potential total investment of $150 billion

The New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme has exceeded 5,000 applications, with approximately 3,000 already approved, said Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury on Friday at a discussion forum at the Sing Tao Global Economic Summit 2026.

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Based on an investment of HK$30 million per application, the scheme will potentially bring HK$150 billion to Hong Kong, of which 10 percent is invested in Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) to support innovation and technology development, showing support to the economy, and innovation and technology development.

Hong Kong ought to provide diversified services and products, through stocks, bonds, and precious metals as entry points to offer investors opportunities for diversified asset allocation, he asserted.

Hui pointed to the example of "Dim Sum Bonds," also known as offshore yuan bonds issued in Hong Kong, which, as of September, surpassed US dollar bonds for the first time in terms of issuance percentage, leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages.



HKIC gathers global talents and drives investment sectors through AI: Clara Chan

Clara Chan.

On the same forum, Clara Chan Ka-chai, Chief Executive of the HKIC, stated that the corporation gathers outstanding global talent to help build local industries and production chains. She took the field of artificial intelligence as an example, where the HKIC selects and trains outstanding teams at the large-scale model level to help them go global; and driving other core investment sectors through AI, such as life sciences, healthcare, green technology, and new energy.

HKU professor suggests government seizes opportunities amidst carbon neutrality trend

Edward Chen Kwan-yiu, Honorary Professor at the Business School at the University of Hong Kong, suggested that the government concentrate resources on building a cross-regional carbon trading corridor connecting ASEAN, Hong Kong, and the Greater Bay Area to seize the enormous market opportunities brought by the global carbon neutrality trend. He predicts the global carbon trading market to exceed US$10 trillion (HK$78.45 trillion) by 2050, and the ASEAN market potentially reaching three to four trillion US dollars.

Edward Chen.

He also noted that Hong Kong is geographically more advantageous than Singapore, and can gain more initiatives when cooperating with ASEAN.

HKAA developing SKYTOPIA as an entertainment hub: Vivian Cheung

Vivian Cheung.

Meanwhile, the Airport Authority Hong Kong is actively developing its airport city SKYTOPIA, said Vivian Cheung Kar-fay, Chief Executive of the Airport Authority Hong Kong, which includes building a yacht harbour to establish Hong Kong as an entertainment hub and create exclusive services for high-value clients.