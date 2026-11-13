logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HK's New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme received over 5,000 applications with potential total investment of $150 billion

FINANCE
48 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo
Christopher Hui (left) and Clara Chan (right).
Christopher Hui (left) and Clara Chan (right).

The New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme has exceeded 5,000 applications, with approximately 3,000 already approved, said Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury on Friday at a discussion forum at the Sing Tao Global Economic Summit 2026. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Based on an investment of HK$30 million per application, the scheme will potentially bring HK$150 billion to Hong Kong, of which 10 percent is invested in Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) to support innovation and technology development, showing support to the economy, and innovation and technology development.

Hong Kong ought to provide diversified services and products, through stocks, bonds, and precious metals as entry points to offer investors opportunities for diversified asset allocation, he asserted.

Hui pointed to the example of "Dim Sum Bonds," also known as offshore yuan bonds issued in Hong Kong, which, as of September, surpassed US dollar bonds for the first time in terms of issuance percentage, leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages.


HKIC gathers global talents and drives investment sectors through AI: Clara Chan 

Clara Chan.
Clara Chan.

On the same forum, Clara Chan Ka-chai, Chief Executive of the HKIC, stated that the corporation gathers outstanding global talent to help build local industries and production chains. She took the field of artificial intelligence as an example, where the HKIC selects and trains outstanding teams at the large-scale model level to help them go global; and driving other core investment sectors through AI, such as life sciences, healthcare, green technology, and new energy. 

HKU professor suggests government seizes opportunities amidst carbon neutrality trend

Edward Chen Kwan-yiu, Honorary Professor at the Business School at the University of Hong Kong, suggested that the government concentrate resources on building a cross-regional carbon trading corridor connecting ASEAN, Hong Kong, and the Greater Bay Area to seize the enormous market opportunities brought by the global carbon neutrality trend. He predicts the global carbon trading market to exceed US$10 trillion (HK$78.45 trillion) by 2050, and the ASEAN market potentially reaching three to four trillion US dollars.

Edward Chen.
Edward Chen.

He also noted that Hong Kong is geographically more advantageous than Singapore, and can gain more initiatives when cooperating with ASEAN. 

HKAA developing SKYTOPIA as an entertainment hub: Vivian Cheung

Vivian Cheung.
Vivian Cheung.

Meanwhile, the Airport Authority Hong Kong is actively developing its airport city SKYTOPIA, said Vivian Cheung Kar-fay, Chief Executive of the Airport Authority Hong Kong, which includes building a yacht harbour to establish Hong Kong as an entertainment hub and create exclusive services for high-value clients.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Shen Jianguang.
HK from "super-connector" to "super-value-adder, said JD.com Vice President
FINANCE
17 mins ago
Hang Seng falls 370 points as tech stocks plunge
FINANCE
38 mins ago
A pedestrian places a candle in front of a Nvidia sign outside the company's headquarters on November 12, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. AFP
Nvidia staff demand to bring back Jensen Huang, says Musk assured them positions
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Bytedance logo is seen in this illustration taken February 8, 2025. REUTERS
ByteDance plans to use US$400 bln to buy back US$6 bln shares
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Jia Jiaya.
AI will create new jobs rather than large-scale unemployment: HKUST professor
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Jensen Huang.
Jensen Huang says ‘I don’t care’, losses over US$6 bln in wealth
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Hang Seng edges lower by 222 points by midday, Lenovo drops 5 percent
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Carlson Tong.
HK needs to explore new growth drivers and develop diversified asset ecosystem: Carlson Tong
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Alice Huang (left), Jensen Huang.
Singapore says US offered limited help in its probe of AI chip deals
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Anthropic logo is displayed at a media briefing marking the one-year anniversary of the opening of Anthropic office in Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic's IPO is about six times oversubscribed, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
Two Cathay flights to HK diverted over technical issues
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.