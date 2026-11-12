HK September exports and imports volume rise 36.1pc and 30.7pc

Hong Kong's exports and imports volume surged 36.1 percent and 30.7 percent year-on-year in September, according to the Census and Statistics Department.

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The prices of total exports and imports increased by 20.3 percent and 19.7 percent respectively in September.

For the first nine months of 2026 as a whole, the volume of total exports of goods and imports of goods increased by 29.9 percent and 30.1 percent respectively. The prices of total exports and imports increased by 11.4 percent and 11 percent respectively.

The growth in export volume for September was driven primarily by Taiwan at 120.5 percent, the US at 90 percent, Vietnam at 36.8 percent and the Chinese mainland at 34.7 percent.

The growth in import volume was driven primarily by Korea at 118.2 percent, Vietnam at 73.6 percent, the Chinese mainland at 29.7 percent, Singapore at 25.6 percent and Taiwan at 18.3 percent.

Frank Feng