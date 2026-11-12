HK September exports and imports volume rise 36.1pc and 30.7pc

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China's trade surplus soars past $1 trillion as AI boom powers exports
10-11-2026 12:07 HKT
China's October car exports stay resilient
09-11-2026 14:45 HKT
South Korea's Lee vows to make bold AI investment in record budget push
02-11-2026 11:01 HKT
Geely's net profit rises 7pc for first three quarters amid robust exports
29-10-2026 15:08 HKT
China home car sales downturn continues, exports retain momentum
12-10-2026 14:25 HKT
Hong Kong exports surge 53pc in first eight months, says commerce chief
07-10-2026 18:52 HKT
Paul Chan: Hong Kong economic momentum has not come easily
07-10-2026 17:24 HKT