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FINANCE

South Korea's Lee vows to make bold AI investment in record budget push

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of South Korean President Lee's state visit to France, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/File Photo
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of South Korean President Lee's state visit to France, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/File Photo

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed on Monday to make bold investments in artificial intelligence to boost the country's economic growth potential, in an address to parliament seeking approval for next year's budget.

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"We will invest 21.3 trillion won (HK$124.37 billion), nearly twice this year’s amount, in AI and the three megaprojects of semiconductors, physical AI and AI data centres," Lee said.

His administration proposed in September increasing government spending by a record 12.8 percent next year to 820.9 trillion won aiming to strengthen South Korea’s technological edge as global competition over AI intensifies.

South Korea’s economy has been heavily boosted by demand for advanced chips used in AI, lifting exports and the earnings of memory chip makers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Asia's fourth-largest economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter on chip exports and investment. From January to October, exports totalled US$930 billion (HK$7.25 trillion) on track to exceed US$1 trillion this year and make South Korea the fourth country in the world to reach the milestone after the United States, China and Germany.

Lee said annual exports of US$1 trillion were now within reach, but warned that the benefits were not being shared evenly.

"We must make a great transition from ‘growth for the few,’ in which opportunities and gains are concentrated among certain regions, classes and a small number of companies, to ‘growth for all,’” he said.

The budget includes a 162.3 trillion won Future Response Fund, financed largely by additional tax revenue from the semiconductor boom, to support growth industries, young people, regional development and education while providing a buffer against future revenue shortfalls.

Lee is simultaneously pursuing nationwide megaprojects centred on chips, physical AI and data centres, including an 800 trillion won private sector chip buildout led by Samsung and SK Hynix in the country's southwest.

Reuters

South KoreaAIchipinvestmentexports

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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