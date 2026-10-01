logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Chinese refiners suspend October fuel exports to bolster stocks, sources say

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Workers are seen in silhouetted near a liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tank at PetroChina's receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.//File Photo
Workers are seen in silhouetted near a liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tank at PetroChina's receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.//File Photo

Chinese refiners have suspended oil product exports for October, four people briefed on the matter said, as Beijing looks to preserve domestic stocks, a move that will further crimp war-constrained fuel markets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Beijing restricted fuel exports in March after the outbreak of the Iran war disrupted Middle Eastern crude supplies. The world's top importer relaxed the curbs in July and is managing diesel, gasoline and jet fuel shipments on a monthly basis.

However, China started a week-long holiday on Thursday without giving major refiners in the world's largest refining hub a green light to export fuel products to regions other than Hong Kong and Macau in October, the sources said.

It was not clear whether Beijing would resume permitting refiners' exports after the holiday ends on October 7, the sources said, adding it could depend on domestic fuel inventories and refining output.

China's National Development and Reform Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment during a public holiday.

Global markets are grappling with the loss of fuel supplies from the Iran war and Ukraine's attacks on Russian refining infrastructure, and China's move could drive prices in some countries to new highs.

"It highlights that the government's focus remains domestic supply security. International markets are an afterthought," said Michal Meidan, head of China energy research at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

"Although refiners would like to capitalise on strong export margins, and China theoretically has the capacity to ramp up refining runs and exports, unless domestic stocks are adequate exports will be limited," she said.

China's pause follows President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Washington, where President Donald Trump urged him to help stabilise global supplies of fuel. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the world has lost diesel exports from the Middle East and China, with Washington expecting announcements soon from Europe about new diesel supplies.

The Trump administration has told Germany and France to draw down emergency diesel inventories to help ease prices or face a potential US diesel export ban, Reuters reported on Thursday.

DIESEL MARKETS SUPPORTED

October-November price spreads for Asian diesel swaps traded at a two-week peak GO10S on expectations that Chinese export supply will be absent.

State oil major PetroChina on Wednesday cancelled a handful of gasoline and jet fuel shipments that were planned for October, three of the sources said, adding it had committed to most of these in the past two weeks.

Another major refiner, privately controlled Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp skipped scheduling any oil product shipments during the holiday week, the fourth source said.

PetroChina and ZPC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Although China has the world's largest refining capacity, its fuel export volumes have typically lagged behind India and South Korea among Asian processors.

INVENTORIES DECLINE

Uncertainty over crude availability and a drop in local fuel inventories prompted Beijing to focus on supply security, trade sources said.

Beijing has made exports contingent on local stocks returning to pre-war levels.

"Our analysis shows commercial gasoil and diesel inventories sitting around 20 million barrels below that threshold, with gasoline roughly 9 million barrels short, so a pause on those products was likely," said Zameer Yusof, a senior manager for clean oil products at Kpler.

For September, 1.4 million metric tons of diesel, 500,000 tons of gasoline and at least 2 million tons of jet fuel, including bonded volumes to Hong Kong and Macau, have been loaded, trade estimates showed, a decline from August.

Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Vietnam, Bangladesh and the Philippines were among top destinations for Chinese fuel exports in September, data from Kpler and LSEG showed. South Korean refiners could cover part of the gap, although their spot volumes would be limited by term commitments, Yusof said.

Bangladesh, which sources up to a third of its refined fuel imports from China's Unipec and PetroChina, has not received any communication from them, a senior energy official said, adding that they could supply fuel from elsewhere if required.

Reuters

 

refinersChinafuelexportssuspend

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
This general view shows shipping containers and cranes at Busan New Port in Busan on August 22, 2026. AFP
South Korea's monthly exports top US$120 billion for the first time on record chip sales
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Jan 19, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Alexandra Eala of Philippines in action against Alycia Parks of United States in the first round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Eala's gold medal hopes dashed by China's Wang at Asiad tennis
CHINA
2 hours ago
REUTERS
China’s Tencent leases 100,000 chips from Oracle to accelerate AI push, FT reports
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is photographed during the first day of the G20 Trade Ministerial Conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 30, 2026. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)
US pushes against overproduction with eye on China at G20 meeting
CHINA
9 hours ago
Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Football - Men's Semi-Final - South Korea v China - Nagai Stadium, Osaka, Japan - September 30, 2026 South Korea's Junho Bae in action with China's Weijie Mao REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
South Korea break China hearts to reach Asian Games football final
CHINA
30-09-2026 17:10 HKT
Yi Huiman, chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), attends a meeting of Fujian delegation on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2019. Picture taken March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo
China to arrest former securities regulator chief Yi Huiman on bribery suspicion
CHINA
30-09-2026 11:57 HKT
China sets yuan fixing at 3.5-year high before National Day holiday
FINANCE
30-09-2026 10:54 HKT
A welder works at the Auto Parts Alliance (China) factory in Guangdong, a Japanese company who supplies parts for Honda, 14 June 2003. AFP
China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom
FINANCE
30-09-2026 10:45 HKT
China services growth hits three-month high, private PMI shows
FINANCE
30-09-2026 10:42 HKT
An Unitree G1 Humanoid Robot waves in front of a maintenance vehicle dedicated to humanoid robots called "GMO Humanoid Ambulances", specialized vehicles that rush to the scene of malfunctions or issues with humanoid robots to perform on-site diagnostics and repairs, or to provide replacement equipment, during an uveiling event to announce new services by GMO AI & Robotics Corporation (GMO AIR) in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2026. REUTERS
China raises bar for humanoid robot IPO to cool the red-hot sector: CNBC
FINANCE
29-09-2026 16:58 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
A flydubai flight bound for Dubai is seen before taking off from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. (AFP)
Netanyahu says one flydubai pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted
WORLD
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.