logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China's trade surplus soars past $1 trillion as AI boom powers exports

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A drone view shows a cargo ship approaching a container terminal at Lianyungang port, Jiangsu province, China October 14, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS /File Photo
A drone view shows a cargo ship approaching a container terminal at Lianyungang port, Jiangsu province, China October 14, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS /File Photo

China's trade surplus surged past $1 trillion in the first 10 months as a global race to build AI infrastructure buoyed sales of high-tech products and helped offset weak domestic demand, a dynamic likely to sharpen tensions with major trading partners.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The figures highlight Beijing's growing reliance on overseas demand to support an economy hobbled by subdued consumption and a protracted property slump. But while the global AI investment boom is expected to keep demand for Chinese technology products strong into 2027, it risks deepening domestic imbalances and fuelling trade frictions with partners including the European Union.

Exports rose sharply by 35.2% in October from the same month last year in US dollar terms, customs data showed on Tuesday, only a touch slower than the 36.3% surge in September, but ahead of economists' forecast for an increase of 33.5%.

 

That helped lift China's trade surplus to $1.04 trillion in the first 10 months, topping $1 trillion for a second consecutive year and reaching the milestone a month earlier than in 2025.

The swelling surplus could fuel further tensions with the European Union, where leaders have called for more trade curbs with China after reaching an agreement with Beijing to limit Chinese exports of hybrid vehicles to the bloc over the next few years. Because the measures have yet to take effect, factories are expected to bring forward shipments, bolstering exports in the near term.

China on Monday officially announced the extension of a trade truce with Washington due to expire on November 10 by two months, but said last week that expanding its purchases of US farm goods would hinge on the implementation of their agreed reciprocal tariff-reduction arrangement.

"The risk of additional tariffs and other trade barriers will remain elevated in 2027, particularly as Chinese manufacturers continue expanding their presence in overseas markets," said Joe Peissel, lead macroeconomist at Trivium China.

Against that backdrop, imports rose 41.6% in October from a year earlier, beating the median forecast for a 32% increase in the Reuters poll and accelerating from the 31% growth in September.

China's trade surplus with the US dipped slightly to $32.71 billion in October from $34.01 billion the previous month, but the larger gap remains a point of friction between the two economic superpowers.

Oil imports fell 13.3% from a year earlier, though shipments reached their highest level since March as buyers sought supplies after the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran disrupted Middle East flows.

The trade data comes ahead of next week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, where Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the third time this year, putting trade frictions and tariff policy squarely in focus.

Following a September summit between Xi and Trump in Washington, the two sides proposed a $60 billion package of reciprocal tariff cuts, including roughly $17 billion worth of US farm goods

 

HEADWINDS AND UNCERTAINTIES

One big worry for Beijing is that consumers remain reluctant to spend, constrained by a property market downturn that has battered household wealth and dented confidence in the economic outlook.

Sluggish demand at home has pushed Chinese automakers to seek sales in overseas markets. China's car exports maintained a solid pace of growth in October, while domestic vehicle sales recorded a 12th straight month of declines, separate data released by an industry association showed.

Greater reliance on exports, however, leaves China's economy increasingly exposed to any slowdown in global demand.

Much of the strength in exports this year has been fuelled by a global push to expand AI infrastructure.

"The outlook for exports depends on how long the AI boom will last," Macquarie analysts wrote. They expect China's exports to accelerate further in the fourth quarter before starting to slow from the first quarter of 2027.

Reuters

Chinatrade surplusAI boompowersexports

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China’s first yuan green bond sale in Canada records over 59 bln subscriptions
ESG
1 hour ago
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China launches US$599 million green bond sale, term sheet shows
FINANCE
2 hours ago
An official corporate graphic featuring the updated WuXi AppTec logo, created in June 2026. Reuters
Wuxi Apptec removed from Pentagon list of chinese military companies
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
China's October car exports stay resilient
FINANCE
22 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China extends suspension of 24% tariff on US imports for two months
FINANCE
09-11-2026 11:47 HKT
Reuters
China's factory-gate inflation gains momentum in October, consumer price pressures stay muted
FINANCE
09-11-2026 10:21 HKT
This photo taken on July 14, 2021 shows the Dabancheng wind power plant in Urumqi in China's western Xinjiang region. (Photo by STR / AFP)
China to top global energy investment table with US$940b by 2026
ESG
08-11-2026 16:15 HKT
A child stands near a giant screen showing the images of the Tianhe space station at an exhibition featuring the development of China's space exploration on the country's Space Day at China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing, China April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Pakistani astronaut to join China space station's Shenzhou-24 mission
CHINA
07-11-2026 13:48 HKT
He Lifeng, Vice Premier of China's State Council, delivers a video address during the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in Hong Kong, China, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
US urges China to meet rare earths, agriculture commitments ahead of Trump-Xi meetings
CHINA
07-11-2026 11:42 HKT
EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China launches trade probes into EU chemical, fibre imports
CHINA
06-11-2026 17:58 HKT
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
19 hours ago
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
09-11-2026 13:22 HKT
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.