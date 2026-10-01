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FINANCE

South Korea's monthly exports top US$120 billion for the first time on record chip sales

FINANCE
33 mins ago
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This general view shows shipping containers and cranes at Busan New Port in Busan on August 22, 2026. AFP
This general view shows shipping containers and cranes at Busan New Port in Busan on August 22, 2026. AFP

South Korea's exports jumped 83.5 percent in September from a year earlier to a record US$120.9 billion, government data showed on Thursday, as semiconductor shipments more than tripled on global spending on artificial intelligence.

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Data released by the customs office showed outbound shipments outstripped market expectations for a 62.0 percent increase, marking the country’s 16th consecutive month of export growth.

Exports for January to September reached US$814.5 billion, the first time they have topped US$800 billion over this period. That is already more than last year's full-year record of US$709.3 billion and on track to top US$1 trillion.

"While the achievement of annual exports of US$1 trillion is expected, the strengthening of global protectionism and the tense situation in the Middle East region still remain big variables for our exports," Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said in a statement.

Average exports per working day more than doubled in September, up 104.9 percent compared to the previous year.

The increase was anchored by a historic peak in semiconductor shipments, which continue to serve as the backbone of the global AI infrastructure build-out.

The data support the Bank of Korea's view that the economy can withstand higher borrowing costs.

In August, the central bank raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 3 percent, its second hike in a row. It also raised its 2026 growth forecast to 3.3 percent from 2.6 percent. Policymakers' median rate projection suggests one more quarter-point hike, though Governor Shin Hyun Song said tightening would be gradual.

Chip exports in September rose 262.8 percent to US$60.3 billion, making up almost half of all exports.

Computer exports rose 435.3 percent to US$7.0 billion on demand for agentic AI and AI infrastructure.

Exports to the United States rose 137.0 percent to US$24.33 billion and shipments to China rose 122.7 percent to US$26.01 billion.

Imports climbed 26.0 percent year-on-year, outpacing the 21.5 percent forecast. This resulted in a provisional trade surplus of US$49.85 billion, up from US$34.79 billion in August.

Reuters

 

South KoreaexportschipsalesAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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