logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
CITY VOICES
breadcrumb-arrow
ARTCAN

Hong Kong stamp in the world of fashion, freight and sustainability

ARTCAN
7 hours ago

by

Staff reporter

logo
logo
logo
Stylish apparel are remodeled from Hactl's retired uniforms. HKTDC
Stylish apparel are remodeled from Hactl's retired uniforms. HKTDC

During Paris Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 in June, dazzling collections dotted the banks of the Seine. Among them were the works of over 10 Hong Kong designer labels, brought by the city's largest independent cargo handler, Hactl.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Hactl helped usher local designs onto the global stage at the premier fashion event, promoting Hong Kong's soft power while underlining the crucial role the air cargo industry plays in the international fashion chain.

Hactl has forged a special rapport with Hong Kong's fashion industry in recent years, including by inviting local designer Lo Sing-chin to create eco-friendly uniforms for its employees, as well as upcycling retired uniforms into new ones and other souvenirs. These works were displayed during Fashion Week, offering a tangible example of sustainable fashion and corporate practices.

Thanks to networking events hosted by Hactl and HKTDC during Fashion Week, local fashion brands had successfully landed preseason international orders; a century-old French fashion house even expressed interest in establishing a presence in Hong Kong.

This cross-sector collaboration not only bridged local fashion with wider markets, but also demonstrated the foundational role of air freight in global fashion supply chains and the high connectivity of Hong Kong as an international aviation hub, said Hactl chief executive Frosti Lau Yi-sau.

Hactl, led by chief executive Frosti Lau Yi-sau, second left, teams up with Lo Sing-chin, first right, for the Fashion Week. HKTDC
Hactl, led by chief executive Frosti Lau Yi-sau, second left, teams up with Lo Sing-chin, first right, for the Fashion Week. HKTDC

From June 24 to 28, a showroom at the "Fashion Hong Kong" station along Rue de la Paix – a renowned high-end shopping street in Paris – featured Spring/Summer collections by over 10 local designer labels.

Notably, two popular homegrown brands, MARCCH and Matter Matters, collaborated with Paris-based artist Yaz Bukey to launch a joint collection, staging its debut in the romantic city.

Moreover, a dedicated exhibition area jointly created by Hactl and Lo showcased Hactl's staff uniforms made of environmentally-friendly materials, stylish apparel remodeled from old and new uniforms, and creative souvenirs and household items upcycled from the older ones.

Hactl's partnership with Lo traces back to 2023, when the air cargo giant launched a new line of employee uniforms upgraded with more comfortable designs.

Rather than sending more than 8,000 old uniforms remaining in stock to landfills, Lo – with the help of non-profit organizations – gave them new life as cuddly teddy bears and fashionable tote bags, among other innovative products.

"Environmental protection is not just a slogan. We hope to turn these retired clothing into everyday necessities or gifts," Lo said.

Hactl's employee uniforms are made with eco-friendly materials. HKTDC
Hactl's employee uniforms are made with eco-friendly materials. HKTDC

Beyond its partnership with Lo, Hactl had further expanded its upcycling efforts, teaming up with recycling companies to create tableware sets and 5,000 mugs out of polyester fibers from old uniforms.

The new staff uniforms feature fabric produced from the fragments of crushed discarded plastic bottles, woven into yarn with a small amount of rayon in a factory in Japan.

At the Fashion Week, Hactl and HKTDC hosted a networking reception and a "Hong Kong Night" on June 27, drawing an attendance of about 200 fashion industry professionals, buyers, and media representatives. The socials fostered exchange between fashion designers from Hong Kong and around the world. 

Through the Fashion Week experience, Lau said Hactl hopes to inspire more industries to explore other opportunities in cross-sector collaborations.

Paris Fashion WeekdesignsustainabilityupcyclingHactylair cargo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
Yuan rises as a global climate-finance rival to the US dollar and Euro, record GSS+ bonds issuance
FINANCE
23-08-2026 20:15 HKT
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic to build in-house chip design team for Claude, hire engineers
INNOVATION
05-08-2026 22:24 HKT
Korean Air Cargo jet taxis past other waiting aircraft to take-off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 2020. AP Photo
AI race redraws Asian air cargo, replacing e-commerce as growth engine
INNOVATION
29-07-2026 15:16 HKT
A Qualcomm logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Qualcomm in talks to provide custom chip-design services to ByteDance, sources say
INNOVATION
24-06-2026 15:06 HKT
The campaign flag of 'Fry to Fly' project, which collects used cooking oil from households to refine it into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), is displayed at a waste oil collection point at a community center in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan steps up efforts on cooking oil in race for sustainable aviation fuel
WORLD
05-06-2026 10:44 HKT
Sino Land.
Sino Land ranks global top 5pc in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026
ESG
10-03-2026 15:47 HKT
HKMA launches phase 2A of sustainable finance taxonomy to support green economy
FINANCE
22-01-2026 16:48 HKT
Carmelo Ficarra, Consul General of Italy in Hong Kong and Macau.
Business of Design Week to showcase Italy’s creative legacy in HK
NEWS
16-10-2025 21:58 HKT
Staff members stand at a booth of Mengniu Dairy during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 1, 2022. REUTERS
China Mengniu Dairy to issue sustainability bonds totaling 3.5 billion yuan
FINANCE
24-07-2025 10:31 HKT
The Housing Bureau’s "Let’s Go Well-being Chak On" Design Competition helps to revitalise Chak On Estate’s public spaces. (GIS)
Chak On Estate revitalization: Winning designs from students to enhance public spaces
NEWS
13-07-2025 12:34 HKT
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
18 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
21 hours ago
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.