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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Asked if Xi will discuss Nvidia's Huang with Trump, Beijing cites preparation for leader interactions

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after his speech as the new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after his speech as the new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

When asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping would discuss spying allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and businesswoman Alice Huang with US President Donald Trump, China's foreign ministry said both sides were "in communication regarding arrangements for interactions between the two countries' heads of state within the year."

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  • When asked the question at the foreign ministry's regular briefing, Spokesperson Guo Jiakun did not directly address the question, but said China had clarified its position on the spying allegations involving the Nvidia CEO on multiple occasions

  • Beijing has called the "so-called Chinese spy narrative" baseless speculation and a smear against China

  • Guo did not provide any specific information when asked to confirm if Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was a Chinese citizen and her current whereabouts, reiterating China's stated position

  • Xi is expected to meet Trump at the APEC leaders' summit in China next week

Reuters

XiNvidiaHuangTrumpBeijingpreparationleader interactions

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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