Asked if Xi will discuss Nvidia's Huang with Trump, Beijing cites preparation for leader interactions

When asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping would discuss spying allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and businesswoman Alice Huang with US President Donald Trump, China's foreign ministry said both sides were "in communication regarding arrangements for interactions between the two countries' heads of state within the year."

When asked the question at the foreign ministry's regular briefing, Spokesperson Guo Jiakun did not directly address the question, but said China had clarified its position on the spying allegations involving the Nvidia CEO on multiple occasions

Beijing has called the "so-called Chinese spy narrative" baseless speculation and a smear against China

Guo did not provide any specific information when asked to confirm if Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was a Chinese citizen and her current whereabouts, reiterating China's stated position