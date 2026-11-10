Wall St opens lower after October's hot inflation print

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Wall St opens higher after last week's AI rout
09-11-2026 22:37 HKT
Nasdaq rebounds but posts fourth straight weekly decline
07-11-2026 06:48 HKT
Nasdaq opens higher as chips pare losses, rate-hike fears linger
06-11-2026 22:36 HKT
Wall St opens higher as Democrats win Congress; data center stocks slide
04-11-2026 22:39 HKT
US market correction nearing end, Morgan Stanley strategists say
02-11-2026 22:55 HKT
US stocks open higher as AI trade steadies, oil falls
02-11-2026 22:43 HKT
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
09-11-2026 18:01 HKT
Hong Kong’s first Pokémon Center pop-up opens at Festival Walk on Wednesday
09-11-2026 19:23 HKT