Wall St opens lower after October's hot inflation print

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after hotter-than-expected inflation data for October threatened to pause a two-day rebound in tech shares and revive the selling pressure that had rattled markets last week.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 226.5 points, or 0.43 percent, at the open to 52,163.21. The S&P 500 fell 36.8 points, or 0.49 percent, at the open to 7,513.09, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 205.7 points, or 0.81 percent, to 25,047.448.

Reuters