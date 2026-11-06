Nasdaq opens higher as chips pare losses, rate-hike fears linger

The Nasdaq opened higher on Friday as chip stocks came off heavy losses posted during a sharp selloff on fears that a Democratic-led Congress could result in tougher AI regulation, even as the jobs report raised interest-rate hike concerns.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 486.37 points, or 0.94 percent, at the open to 51,036.69. The S&P 500 rose 19.44 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 7,373.17, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 299.54 points, or 1.23 percent, to 24,614.53 at the opening bell.

Reuters