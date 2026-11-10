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FINANCE

FWD sets Guinness World Record for $318ml life insurance policy

FINANCE
37 mins ago
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FWD celebrates with partners, recognizing the collective effort behind the most valuable life insurance policy by FWD Private.
FWD celebrates with partners, recognizing the collective effort behind the most valuable life insurance policy by FWD Private.

FWD Private (Bermuda) under the insurer FWD (1828) announced on Tuesday it has achieved a new Guinness World Record title for the most valuable life insurance policy, valued at US$318 million (HK$2.49 billion).

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Established in 2023, FWD Private offers comprehensive legacy planning solutions and services for high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. The achievement highlights FWD's proven ability to serve the complex protection and wealth planning needs through innovative solutions and dedicated advisory capabilities, the company said.

Shelyne Shum, chief partnership distribution officer at FWD Private, said, "A case of this scale and complexity calls for tremendous collaboration. My heartfelt thanks go to our external partners, including broker adviser Charles Monat Associates, private bank and reinsurers, as well as internal teams across distribution, case management, product solutions, underwriting and corporate governance, for their dedication and collective effort in delivering this remarkable policy."

Teddy Chu, chief executive at Charles Monat Associates Hong Kong, said that it is the second consecutive time to achieve this new record, led by the same Charles Monat Associates consultant.

This new record policy underscores Hong Kong's position as a world's leading wealth management and life insurance hub, reinforcing the importance of collaboration among brokers, insurers, and bank partners to address the evolving wealth planning needs of HNW and UHNW individuals, Chu added.

 

Frank Feng

FWDGuinness World Recordlife insurance policy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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