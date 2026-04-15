FWD Hong Kong records 93pc increase in first-year new business premium

FWD Hong Kong’s first-year premium of new business rose 93 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters last year, higher than the average growth of 56 percent among industry, said Kelvin Yu Pak-kin, chief proposition and healthcare officer of FWD Hong Kong & Macau.

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The insurer’s annualized new business premiums increase 74 percent year-on-year, also higher than the industry’s average growth of 43 percent.

Yu noted that the overall successful claims rate stood at 95 percent last year, while the reimbursement rate for the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme full cover plan reached 99 percent.

He said that the company maintained balanced development last year across its two major segments including health protection and wealth management, with health protection products accounting for 60 percent of total policy count and wealth management products for 40 percent.

The short- to medium-term savings products of three to eight years are very popular, recording an increase of 65 percent in new business policies in 2025, according to Yu.

The company expects to undergo continuous optimization and upgrade its indexed universal life insurance in the second half of this year.