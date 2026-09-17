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FINANCE

FWD Hong Kong welcomes Five-Year Plan, Policy Address

FINANCE
27 mins ago
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REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

FWD Hong Kong welcomes the government’s first Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address, its chief executive Ken Lau said. 

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The Hong Kong-based pan-Asian insurer fully supports the government's vision of further developing Hong Kong as a leading risk management hub and international financial center, Lau said. 

Insurance has an important role to play in safeguarding the development of the real economy through financial security, Lau noted, adding that the company stands ready to support the ‘Healthy Greater Bay Area’ model with cross-border medical solutions and services that allow customers to enjoy quality healthcare support. 

“We are also proud to participate in the Insurance Authority's AI Cohort Program as one of its founding participants, fostering responsible AI innovation, adoption and competency development,” Lau added.


 

FWDFive-Year PlanPolicy Address

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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