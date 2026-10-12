FWD to buy 25pc stake in Bolttech Insurance (Hong Kong) for US$20.72m

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FWD Hong Kong welcomes Five-Year Plan, Policy Address
17-09-2026 15:54 HKT
FWD first half net profit surges over 15 times, shares up
26-08-2026 11:21 HKT
FWD records a 7 percent rise in value of new business in Q1
30-04-2026 12:00 HKT
FWD Hong Kong records 93pc increase in first-year new business premium
15-04-2026 17:06 HKT
FWD posts a US$104 million profit last year
16-03-2026 12:06 HKT
FWD to expand Hong Kong footprint as FWD Tower becomes new headquarters
20-01-2026 20:27 HKT
FWD to repurchase US$900 million notes via new debts
15-09-2025 15:22 HKT
FWD bookbuilding reportedly pulls in $13.1 billion ahead of HK debut
02-07-2025 16:53 HKT
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT