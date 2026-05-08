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FINANCE

FWD Hong Kong's new business first-year premiums rose 59 percent year on year last year

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The logo of FWD group is seen on a building in Hong Kong, China March 20, 2023. REUTERS
The logo of FWD group is seen on a building in Hong Kong, China March 20, 2023. REUTERS

FWD Hong Kong's new business first-year premiums increased 59 percent year on year last year, delivering an outstanding full-year performance, according to Hong Kong Insurance Authority's provisional statistics for January to December 2025.

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The new business's first-year premiums outperformed the industry average increases of 51 percent.

The insurer's new business annualized premiums grew 41 percent, outperforming the industry average of 38 percent.

Last year, new business single-premium payments rose 68 percent, ranking third in Hong Kong, while first-year premiums for participating policies also ranked third in the city.

Ken Lau, FWD's managing director of Greater China and chief executive of Hong Kong, said that FWD Hong Kong achieved strong results in 2025, with multiple business metrics ranking among the top three in Hong Kong, fully demonstrating all-around growth momentum. Among these, the outstanding performance of participating policies demonstrated that FWD has successfully maintained balanced development across health protection and wealth management. During the period, the number of exclusive agents grew 11 percent year-on-year, more than five times the industry average, reflecting the company's active expansion of its team and strong confidence in its development prospects.

For the full year of 2025, FWD's major distribution channels recorded strong growth momentum, achieving double-digit year on year growth ahead of the industry average. The exclusive agent channel saw new business first-year premiums rise 52 percent year on year, outperforming the industry average increase of 42 percent; the bancassurance channel recorded a 35 percent year on year increase in new business first-year premiums, ahead of the industry average of 33 percent; and the brokerage channel posted an 89 percent year on year surge in new business first-year premiums, exceeding the industry average increase of 79 percent.

FWDHong Kong

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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