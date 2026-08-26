FWD first half net profit surges over 15 times, shares up

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Great Wall Motor's H1 profit plunges 61pc
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Temu-owner PDD revenue misses estimates, profit falls on China rivalry
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AAC Technologies H1 2026 net profit edges up 2.9pc to 901m yuan
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Alibaba's adjusted net profit falls 38pc, misses market estimates
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NetEase profit down 6.6pc to 17.7b yuan in H1
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Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
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