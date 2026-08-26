FWD first half net profit surges over 15 times, shares up

FWD Group (1828) recorded a 15.5 times surge in first-half net profit to US$165 million (HK$1.29 billion), sending the insurer’s shares up by 5 percent.

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Operating profit after tax was up 20 percent to US$298 million in the period, with positive contributions from all four reportable segments.

New business value, a key metric for insurance companies, jumped by 18 percent to US$602 million, while new business contractual service margin rose 25 percent to US$996 million.

New business sales were up 7 percent to US$1.35 billion on an annualized premium equivalent basis.

APE in the Hong Kong & Macau segment increased by 6 percent in the first half.

NB CSM and VNB in the two SARs increased by 25 percent to US$502 million and 25 percent to US$332 million, respectively, primarily driven by higher margins as a result of a favorable product mix shift.

Growth in the first half of 2026 was primarily driven by stronger onshore demand, reflecting the stability and resilience of the domestic customer base, it said.



