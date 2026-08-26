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FINANCE

FWD first half net profit surges over 15 times, shares up

FINANCE
37 mins ago
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REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

FWD Group (1828) recorded a 15.5 times surge in first-half net profit to US$165 million (HK$1.29 billion), sending the insurer’s shares up by 5 percent.

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Operating profit after tax was up 20 percent to US$298 million in the period, with positive contributions from all four reportable segments.

New business value, a key metric for insurance companies, jumped by 18 percent to US$602 million, while new business contractual service margin rose 25 percent to US$996 million.

New business sales were up 7 percent to US$1.35 billion on an annualized premium equivalent basis.

APE in the Hong Kong & Macau segment increased by 6 percent in the first half.

NB CSM and VNB in the two SARs increased by 25 percent to US$502 million and 25 percent to US$332 million, respectively, primarily driven by higher margins as a result of a favorable product mix shift. 

Growth in the first half of 2026 was primarily driven by stronger onshore demand, reflecting the stability and resilience of the domestic customer base, it said. 


 

FWDprofitinsurerinsurance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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