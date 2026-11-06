logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US job growth beats expectations in October; unemployment rate falls to 4.1pc

FINANCE
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People speak with job placement and professional development representatives during a job fair for federal workers fired in recent weeks through job cuts, organized by the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. March 15, 2025. REUTERS/Chase Castor
People speak with job placement and professional development representatives during a job fair for federal workers fired in recent weeks through job cuts, organized by the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. March 15, 2025. REUTERS/Chase Castor

US nonfarm payrolls increased more than expected in October and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent, suggesting the labor market remained resilient and giving the Federal Reserve more scope to focus on inflation stemming from the Middle East conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Payrolls jumped by 165,000 jobs last month after an upwardly revised 60,000 gain in September, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing 65,000 after a previously reported 29,000 increase in September.

Estimates ranged from 35,000 to 125,000 jobs. Economists estimated the economy needed to create at least 40,000 jobs per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population. The so-called breakeven rate has declined from roughly 150,000 in 2024 because of the smaller labor force.

The unemployment rate declined from 4.2 percent in September.

Historically low layoffs and a recent jump in job openings have raised the prospect of labor market tightening.

But economists and US central bank officials have maintained that the labor market poses no inflation risk. Some economists have argued that a shrinking supply of workers amid an immigration crackdown and retirements is the primary driver of the relatively low unemployment rate.

The Fed last week left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.75 percent–4.00 percent range. Economists expect a rate hike in December. Next Tuesday's consumer inflation report for October could offer more clues on the course of monetary policy in early 2027.

Despite the labor market resilience, job gains are lagging economic growth, with gross domestic product increasing at a 3.4 percent annualized rate in the third quarter, fueled by strong consumer spending and businesses aggressively investing in artificial intelligence.

Economists said employers likely overhired after the COVID pandemic, and some businesses were probably uncertain about their staffing needs as they incorporated AI into their operations. They said uncertainty stemming from the US-Israel war with Iran, which has raised energy prices, was also making employers hesitant to increase headcount.

Limited opportunities have made it difficult for young adults, recent college graduates and some unemployed people to find work.

Disenchantment over the economy as well as anger over the Middle East conflict, now in its ninth month, cost President Donald Trump's Republican Party control of Congress, with Democrats performing strongly in this week's midterm elections.

Reuters

jobUSunemployment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (C) reacts as he is recognized by U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on October 29, 2026 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. President Trump is in South Carolina rallying support for local Republican candidates ahead of next week's midterm elections. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP
US slaps more sanctions on Cambodia's alleged scam group affiliates
WORLD
4 hours ago
Voting booths stand during the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Election Day at the Detroit Police Department, Twelfth Precinct in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 5, 2024. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo
US pro-Trump election deniers crash against 'blue tsunami'
WORLD
6 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
Nasdaq falls at open after midterms-fueled surge as chip, data center stocks fall
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Pictures of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on a dartboard during the 47th anniversary of the US expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, November 4, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Vance repudiates Iran war after US electoral defeat
WORLD
05-11-2026 18:46 HKT
A drone view shows a cargo ship approaching a container terminal at Lianyungang port, Jiangsu province, China October 14, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo
China says US farm purchases hinge on tariff-cut deal
CHINA
05-11-2026 17:10 HKT
U.S. Marine Corps members take part in a joint airborne landing exercise with the Japanese Self-Defense Force’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
US Marine dies during training in Japan's Okinawa
WORLD
05-11-2026 14:05 HKT
US First Lady Melania Trump stands on the day she casts her ballot in the 2026 midterm elections at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, October 24, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo
US first lady to host Ukrainian, Russian officials at White House
WORLD
05-11-2026 14:05 HKT
Flags of U.S. and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
What the US midterms mean for ties with China
CHINA
05-11-2026 12:02 HKT
Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP A mobile surveillance camera stands near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, on October 27, 2026.
Race for 2028 heats up after US midterms firestorm
WORLD
05-11-2026 10:48 HKT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens higher as Democrats win Congress; data center stocks slide
FINANCE
04-11-2026 22:39 HKT
(Photo from Threads)
Hong Kong man's petty revenge gifted to cheating lover on anniversary
NEWS
8 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Democrat calls for AI development pause and superintelligence ban
WORLD
16 hours ago
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams speaks to the Economic Club of New York in New York City, U.S., September 4, 2025. REUTERS
US economy resilient but inflation too high: Fed's Williams
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.