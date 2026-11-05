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FINANCE

Futu commits HK$300 million to support opportunities for young people through "FUTU NEXT"

FINANCE
13 mins ago
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Futu Holdings announced the official launch of "FUTU NEXT" Initiative,  a comprehensive, future-oriented social impact strategy, on the company's 14th anniversary. Over the next five years, Futu will commit HK$300 million, alongside dedicated training and employment resources, to support scientific research innovation and talent development across Hong Kong universities, creating expanded internship and career opportunities for young people.

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As the first milestone under "FUTU NEXT”, Futu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Intended Collaboration with The University of Hong Kong (HKU) to establish a strategic partnership spanning three key pillars: Industry-University-Research integration, education and talent development, and employment support. Under the partnership, Futu and HKU will advance research in cutting-edge, interdisciplinary fields, including quantum computing, AI and trusted AI agents, and FinTech, while donating to establish scholarships to recognize outstanding students.

Furthermore, Futu will foster student innovation and entrepreneurship by providing expanded internship and career opportunities.

The initiative aligns with the government's First Five-Year Plan and Policy Address, which place youth development at the core of Hong Kong's ambition to reinforce its status as an international financial and innovation and technology hub. 

"As we continue to improve our technology and products, we also want to put the resources and capabilities we have built to broader use for the benefit of society. This is a commitment we intend to honour over the long term,”said Futu's founder and chief executive, Leaf Li Hua. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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