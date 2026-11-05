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FINANCE

India's Mukesh Ambani overtakes Zhang Yiming to become Asia's richest

FINANCE
31 mins ago
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Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani

India's Mukesh Ambani saw his wealth surge, overtaking ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming to become Asia's richest person on Monday. 

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According to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List on Thursday, Ambani's net worth rose to US$90.6 billion (HK$706.7 billion), ranking him 22nd globally and top in Asia. He chairs and runs Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail, media and financial services.

Zhang Yiming's fortune stood at roughly US$84 billion, placing him 25th in the world, still as China's richest person. Nongfu Spring (9633) founder Zhong Shanshan's latest net worth was US$65.1 billion, slipping to second place among China's billionaires, followed by Hong Kong's richest person Li Ka-shing with US$49.2 billion as 39th globally. 

Tencent's (0700) Pony Ma Huateng was ranked 40th with US$46.3 billion, followed by artificial intelligence DeepSeek's founder Liang Wenfeng and Robin Zeng Yuqun, founder of Chinese electric vehicle battery giant CATL (3750).

 

Frank Feng

 

Mukesh AmbaniIndiaByteDanceDeepSeek

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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