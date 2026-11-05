logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A view of the Bank of England and the financial district, in London, Britain, September 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim
A view of the Bank of England and the financial district, in London, Britain, September 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim

The Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in over three years on Thursday and warned that at least one more increase was likely if the US-Iran conflict continues, as it started on a path that its main peers have already embarked on.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

British inflation is likely to reach around 5 percent in the middle of next year, the BoE said, more than double the central bank's target and a blow for new Prime Minister Andy Burnham who has sought to ease cost of living pressures.

While there was little evidence so far of faster inflation outside sectors directly affected by higher energy costs, the BoE said the amount of inflation pressure coming down the road from months of high energy prices required a rate rise now.

"Today's increase shouldn't be seen as the first in an inevitable long sequence of hikes. But unless the conflict in the Middle East is resolved, neither does it seem likely to be the last increase," Governor Andrew Bailey said.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to raise rates to 4 percent from 3.75 percent, but in contrast to expectations in a Reuters poll, the dissent came not from a policymaker seeking to keep rates on hold but one seeking a bigger hike.

Catherine Mann, who said last month that the BoE had been slow to reassure markets that it had a grip on inflation, voted for a half-point interest rate increase to 4.25 percent.

Sterling strengthened against the US dollar after the decision and two-year British government bond yields — which are sensitive to expectations of future rate moves — rose by a relatively sizeable 4 basis points.

"Today's move still feels like a measured, credibility-preserving one rather than the start of an aggressive cycle. Inflation is elevated, but the evidence that it is broadening beyond energy remains mixed," said Madison Faller, a global investment strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Until now, the BoE had not followed the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and other central banks in raising rates in response to inflation pressures from the Iran war.

MPC DISAGREE ON LIKELY EXTENT OF FURTHER RATE RISES

In minutes of November's decision, Mann said she was concerned about "non-linear inflation risks" as consumer price inflation had risen to 3.5 percent in September, which she viewed as a potential trigger for a loss of confidence in the central bank.

In previous months, Bailey had argued the BoE could take its time before deciding to raise, as it had higher interest rates at the start of the conflict than other central banks and investors had previously expected it to cut rates this year.

Coming into Thursday's decision, both investors and financial markets had been near-certain there would be a rate rise this month. But financial markets also priced in three quarter-point rate rises for 2027, more than most economists think is likely.

Bailey said such differences reflected financial markets pricing in tail risks of a sharp further rise in energy prices, while economists' expectations were based on the single most likely path, of a smaller amount of further tightening.

"Without news which softens the risks to inflationary pressures, I can see the argument for a further increase in rates," he said in the policy minutes.

Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli said a further rate hike was likely to be needed in the near term.

External MPC member Megan Greene and Chief Economist Huw Pill — who like Mann had voted for a rate hike in September — talked of a need for "further tightening" and "additional hikes" respectively.

MPC members Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor – who had previously been reluctant to raise rates – said they would need stronger evidence of second-round effects before backing more tightening.

BOE PREDICTS FASTER GROWTH, HIGHER INFLATION

In its central forecast for growth and inflation, the BoE revised up its expectations for growth this year and next to 1.6 percent and 1.3 percent — notably stronger than the government's Office for Budget Responsibility predicted last week.

The upgrade follows strong official data this year, and the BoE attributed some of the strength to spending on artificial intelligence and to a small, temporary boost from finance minister John Healey's annual budget last week.

But the BoE now sees inflation peaking at an average 4.8 percent in the second quarter of next year. In a more adverse scenario where oil prices peak at around US$130 a barrel compared to around US$100 currently, inflation hits 6.2 percent in the third quarter of 2027.

Under the central scenario, inflation is not seen returning to 2 percent until the third quarter of 2028, six months later than the BoE predicted in July, when forecasts were prepared during a lull in the US-Iran conflict which had lowered energy costs.

After inflation and taxes, British households' income from work was set to fall both this year and next, the BoE said.

Healey's annual budget would lower inflation by 0.25 percentage points at its peak but raise it later on when temporary cost-of-living assistance expired, the BoE added.

Reuters

 

 

BOEBank of Englandinterestrateinflationhike

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People in the discount supermarket Penny, in Berlin, Germany August 1, 2023. REUTERS
ECB rate hike looks nearly certain after inflation rises to three-year high
FINANCE
04-11-2026 20:09 HKT
An ibis bird perches next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney, Australia February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Australia's central bank lifts rates to 18-year high, split vote points to pause ahead
FINANCE
03-11-2026 14:26 HKT
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. AFP
BOJ flags progress in anchoring inflation around target
FINANCE
02-11-2026 14:18 HKT
Traffic signs in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS
BOJ declares victory in hitting price target, signals near-term hikes
FINANCE
30-10-2026 12:55 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS
ECB keeps rates unchanged but points to mounting inflation risk
FINANCE
29-10-2026 21:21 HKT
Shoppers crowd a supermarket to buy food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 22, 2022. REUTERS
US inflation heats up in September; consumer spending rises
FINANCE
29-10-2026 20:51 HKT
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks during a news conference following the ECB's monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, Germany March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Heiko Becker
ECB President Lagarde resigns at time of mounting challenges for Europe
FINANCE
29-10-2026 19:35 HKT
Gold drops 1 percent as markets assess Fed signals, await US inflation data
FINANCE
29-10-2026 15:42 HKT
Logos of HSBC and Standard Chartered banks are seen at their headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong major lenders keep prime rate unchanged
FINANCE
29-10-2026 14:49 HKT
Hong Kong Monetary Authority leaves interest rates unchanged, tracking Fed move
FINANCE
29-10-2026 11:34 HKT
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
11 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
16 hours ago
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
04-11-2026 20:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.