China Overseas Q3 operating profit hits 1.95 billion yuan

China Overseas (0688) reported an operating profit of 1.95 billion yuan (HK$2.29 billion) for the third quarter of 2026.

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For the first nine months of the year, its operating profit rose 10 percent year-on-year to 14.49 billion yuan.

During the third quarter, the group’s revenue surged by over 65 percent year-on-year to 32.8 billion yuan. For the first nine months, revenue reached 130.4 billion yuan.

The group stated that it continues to maintain a sound financial position and a strong cost advantage, with its net gearing ratio and financing costs remaining among the lowest in the industry.

For the first nine months of the year, the company achieved contracted property sales of 181.04 billion yuan, an increase of 6.2 percent year-on-year, the group reported. The corresponding total gross floor area sold was 6.12 million square meters, a decline of 19.2 percent.

During the third quarter, the group acquired 14 new land parcels across seven mainland cities and Hong Kong. These additions represent a total gross floor area of 2.16 million square meters, involving a total land cost of 49.22 billion yuan.

China Overseas’ share price fell 0.56 percent to HK$12.36 as of 2.30pm.