TSMC reports sixth straight quarter of record profit thanks to AI boom

TSMC, the world's largest manufacturer of advanced AI chips, reported a sixth consecutive quarter of record earnings on Thursday, driven by booming infrastructure spending in the tech sector.

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Analysts say demand for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's (TSMC) AI chipmaking capacity, as well as its advanced chip packaging technology, CoWoS, remains strong.

That has catapulted Asia's most valuable company, a key supplier to Nvidia and Apple, to new heights. Its market capitalisation is almost double that of South Korean rival Samsung Electronics at around US$2 trillion (HK$15.6 trillion).

TSMC said net profit in the July-to-September quarter hit NT$763.1 billion (HK$184.82 billion), up 69 percent from a year earlier and beating a NT$746.3 billion LSEG SmartEstimate compiled from 16 analysts.

The call at which it will provide fourth-quarter and updated full-year guidance is scheduled for 0600 GMT. It will be closely watched by investors due to worries about more interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday pummelling shares of AI stocks that are sensitive to higher borrowing costs.

TSMC's Taipei-listed shares closed down 2 percent on Thursday ahead of the earnings release, with the benchmark index off 3.4 percent.

The result was TSMC's highest-ever quarterly net income, as well as its 11th consecutive quarter of profit growth.

Last week, it reported a 50 percent year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenue, beating market forecasts and hitting a new record.

TSMC is investing US$265 billion to build chip factories in the US state of Arizona, including an additional US$100 billion that was unveiled in July.

In September, Reuters reported that TSMC was evaluating a potential investment in Texas. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said last week that his companies would build and operate the Terafab AI chip complex, with TSMC potentially subleasing a part of it.

On its July earnings call, the company raised its capex forecast for this year to between US$60 billion and US$64 billion from a previous prediction at the high end of US$52 billion to US$56 billion.

ASML, the world's largest maker of tools used to make AI chips and advanced semiconductors, said on Wednesday customers were already looking to place orders for 2029 and 2030, easing concerns that the AI investment boom was losing momentum.

TSMC's Taipei-listed shares have gained 57 percent so far this year, in line with a 62 percent rise for the broader Taiwanese market.

Reuters