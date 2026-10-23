Giordano Q3 revenue falls 8.3pc on Indonesia, mainland online business drag

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TSMC reports sixth straight quarter of record profit thanks to AI boom
15-10-2026 14:25 HKT
TSMC's third-quarter revenue surges to record, beating market forecast
08-10-2026 14:37 HKT
Foxconn third-quarter revenue soars on AI demand, beats market forecast
05-10-2026 16:56 HKT
Macau's gaming revenue continues falling in September
01-10-2026 16:26 HKT
Dell again lifts annual forecasts as AI demand powers record results
02-09-2026 11:30 HKT
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri
22-10-2026 15:33 HKT