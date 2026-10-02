Fed seen skipping October rate hike as job market cools

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Goldman Sachs pushes Fed rate hike forecast to December
01-10-2026 20:42 HKT
BOJ debated faster rate hikes in September, government pushed back
01-10-2026 19:08 HKT
BOJ lifts rates to 31-year high, flags shift in policy focus
18-09-2026 15:47 HKT
Yen sinks, sending Japan stocks surging as BOJ hike draws two dissents
18-09-2026 14:57 HKT
Japan's core inflation holds near BOJ's target
18-09-2026 10:29 HKT
China's yuan inches higher as midpoint rate firmer despite US rate hike
17-09-2026 16:26 HKT
Goldman Sachs sees October Fed hike after hawkish signal
17-09-2026 15:02 HKT
Man dies after suspected drowning during Peng Chau swimming race
01-10-2026 14:56 HKT