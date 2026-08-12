Hongkongers trust AI less for retirement planning, 68% feel uneasy

Trust in artificial intelligence drops when it comes to personal retirement-planning decisions among Hong Kongers, and while a majority want a secure retirement, 68 percent of them feel uneasy and not confident, Endowus said.

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The Endowus Wealth Insights Report 2026: Retirement Confidence in the Age of AI surveyed 500 respondents and found that although 63 percent are already investing beyond the mandatory provident fund for their retirement, only a third are confident they are on track with their retirement plans.

Respondents’ confidence relies on active MPF schemes and investing, the survey said, with 32 percent of the confident ones holding the most active MPF schemes, including consolidating via eMPF, choosing their own fund allocation, and making voluntary Tax Deductible Voluntary Contributions top-ups.

MPF is generally viewed as a foundation for retirement security rather than a comprehensive retirement plan. Six in ten respondents doubt whether MPF alone can fully support their retirement living, while only 12 percent believe their MPF savings alone will be sufficient for retirement.

The survey said respondents are hesitant to invest because they fear not having enough time to research or manage investments, losing money, lacking financial knowledge, and having insufficient disposable income.

Samuel Rhee, chairman and group chief investment officer of Endowus, said the widening retirement confidence gap is not due to a lack of motivation, but rather a lack of clear direction. With Hong Kong's population aging rapidly, the cost of being unprepared for long-term goals is escalating sharply.

In the age of AI, retirement plans are intertwined with it, yet not crucial. 32 percent of the overall respondents said they use AI tools for financial information, and 45 percent of 25-to 34-year-olds notably rely more on AI.