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FINANCE

Cyberport launches $500,000 blockchain pilot subsidy scheme 2.0

FINANCE
48 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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Christopher Hui
Christopher Hui

Cyberport launched two strategic initiatives on Monday to accelerate tokenization and digital asset deployment across Hong Kong's financial sector.

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The digital tech hub introduced the Blockchain and Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme 2.0 alongside the tConnect Launchpad platform. The twin moves aim to boost real world applications of digital asset solutions and foster industry collaboration.

Driving Phase 2 Funding

Commissioned by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Scheme 2.0 provides financial support for enterprises testing blockchain solutions. Eligible pilot projects can receive up to 80 percent funding with a maximum subsidy of HK$500,000.

Applicants may submit up to three project proposals before the application deadline on December 31, 2026. The inaugural scheme launched last year attracted over 200 applications, with more than half of the nine shortlisted pilot projects successfully commercialising.

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said the government is rolling out Scheme 2.0 due to enthusiastic industry response and substantial market benefits. Hui added that Hong Kong continues to top global fintech offerings while enhancing regulatory regimes for sustainable growth.

Unveiling tConnect Launchpad

Supported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, tConnect Launchpad provides a dedicated technical environment for institutions. Participants can validate tokenization and digital asset solutions within a structured framework.

The platform facilitates testing for tokenized funds, payment solutions, real world asset tokenization, and settlement infrastructure. HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man said tokenization forms a cornerstone of the authority's Fintech 2030 vision.

Yue noted that the platform bridges blockchain innovations with practical financial applications and connects financial institutions to the tokenization community.

Eddie Yue
Eddie Yue

Shifting Toward Mass Adoption

Cyberport chief executive Rocky Cheng Chung-ngam said Hong Kong's digital asset development is entering a new stage. Cheng noted the market is progressing from innovation exploration to large scale adoption.

The new initiatives target high impact areas including institutional decentralised finance, on chain finance, and the agentic economy. Cyberport houses Hong Kong's largest fintech and blockchain community alongside its AI Supercomputing Centre. The hub continues to support start ups through incubation, funding, and cross border expansion.

Rocky Cheng
Rocky Cheng
CyberportBlockchain and Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme 2.0tConnect

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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From left: Winston Wong, co-founder and CEO of Qupital; Zhao Yang, deputy CEO of Finloop; Hendrick Sin; Rocky Cheng; Ir Eric Chan, chief public mission officer of Cyberport; and Pierre Trecourt, co-founder and chief operating officer of Premialab attended the media briefing. Photo provided by Cyberport
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