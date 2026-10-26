Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum to spotlight AI, digital assets, and OPCs on Nov 4–5

Artificial intelligence, digital assets, and one-person companies (OPCs) will be key focuses at the Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum, to be held on November 4–5 at Cyberport, where participants will explore emerging market opportunities and global expansion strategies.

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Themed “Scaling in a Changing World: Winning the Next Competitive Cycle,” global investors and entrepreneurs will unite in the forum to explore key themes including enterprise and agentic AI, OPCs, and frontier technology.

The forum aims to empower start-ups and investors to break through financing and market expansion barriers, seizing new market opportunities.

Hong Kong will also spotlight its unique position as a strategic gateway connecting the Chinese mainland, ASEAN, the Middle East, global innovation, and funding networks.

Cyberport highlighted that its start-ups raised HK$74.5 billion in funding last year, demonstrating robust fundraising performance with 481 companies joining the community. During the year, 19 Cyberport companies successfully listed, alongside the addition of two new unicorns.

“As global innovation and capital markets undergo accelerated reshaping, AI, data technology, and emerging industries have become crucial engines driving economic growth,” said Cyberport’s chief executive Rocky Cheng.

Recent high-value fundraising rounds include Finloop, Qupital, Premialab, and Buy&Ship, many of which leverage AI, blockchain, and digital assets.

“Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) has come to its 9th anniversary this year, and our network of over 240 global investors has successfully facilitated more than HK$6 billion across over 133 project matchings, representing an increase of over 19 projects compared to last year,” said Hendrick Sin, CIN Steering Group’s chairman, CMGE Technology’s co-founder, and China Prosperity Capital’s chairman.

This year’s forum will continue to feature the popular “Investor Matching” session for face-to-face and online pairing with investors and start-ups, based on their technological focus and investment preferences.

Additional highlights include over 80 physical showcase booths, funder power pitches, start-up clinic & workshop, providing attendees with practical insights and strategic advice. Cyberport and international partners, including Gobi Partners and Thailand’s National Innovation Agency, will also sign a memorandum of understanding on the day.

Another highlight will be the Agentic Economy Summit, bringing together AI pioneers, regulators, and financial giants to examine how digital identity, institutional tokenization, HKD stablecoin issuance, programmable payments and machine-to-machine commerce are building the financial rails of the future.

