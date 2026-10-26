logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum to spotlight AI, digital assets, and OPCs on Nov 4–5

FINANCE
48 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
From left: Winston Wong, co-founder and CEO of Qupital; Zhao Yang, deputy CEO of Finloop; Hendrick Sin; Rocky Cheng; Ir Eric Chan, chief public mission officer of Cyberport; and Pierre Trecourt, co-founder and chief operating officer of Premialab attended the media briefing. Photo provided by Cyberport
From left: Winston Wong, co-founder and CEO of Qupital; Zhao Yang, deputy CEO of Finloop; Hendrick Sin; Rocky Cheng; Ir Eric Chan, chief public mission officer of Cyberport; and Pierre Trecourt, co-founder and chief operating officer of Premialab attended the media briefing. Photo provided by Cyberport

Artificial intelligence, digital assets, and one-person companies (OPCs) will be key focuses at the Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum, to be held on November 4–5 at Cyberport, where participants will explore emerging market opportunities and global expansion strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Themed “Scaling in a Changing World: Winning the Next Competitive Cycle,” global investors and entrepreneurs will unite in the forum to explore key themes including enterprise and agentic AI, OPCs, and frontier technology.

The forum aims to empower start-ups and investors to break through financing and market expansion barriers, seizing new market opportunities. 

Hong Kong will also spotlight its unique position as a strategic gateway connecting the Chinese mainland, ASEAN, the Middle East, global innovation, and funding networks.

Cyberport highlighted that its start-ups raised HK$74.5 billion in funding last year, demonstrating robust fundraising performance with 481 companies joining the community. During the year, 19 Cyberport companies successfully listed, alongside the addition of two new unicorns.

“As global innovation and capital markets undergo accelerated reshaping, AI, data technology, and emerging industries have become crucial engines driving economic growth,” said Cyberport’s chief executive Rocky Cheng.

Recent high-value fundraising rounds include Finloop, Qupital, Premialab, and Buy&Ship, many of which leverage AI, blockchain, and digital assets.

“Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) has come to its 9th anniversary this year, and our network of over 240 global investors has successfully facilitated more than HK$6 billion across over 133 project matchings, representing an increase of over 19 projects compared to last year,” said Hendrick Sin, CIN Steering Group’s chairman, CMGE Technology’s co-founder, and China Prosperity Capital’s chairman.

This year’s forum will continue to feature the popular “Investor Matching” session for face-to-face and online pairing with investors and start-ups, based on their technological focus and investment preferences.

Additional highlights include over 80 physical showcase booths, funder power pitches, start-up clinic & workshop, providing attendees with practical insights and strategic advice. Cyberport and international partners, including Gobi Partners and Thailand’s National Innovation Agency, will also sign a memorandum of understanding on the day.

Another highlight will be the Agentic Economy Summit, bringing together AI pioneers, regulators, and financial giants to examine how digital identity, institutional tokenization, HKD stablecoin issuance, programmable payments and machine-to-machine commerce are building the financial rails of the future.
 

Cyberport Venture & Capital ForumAItechdigital assetsone-person companiesCyberport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic opens books on AI's explosive growth and staggering costs
INNOVATION
34 mins ago
A Meta logo is pictured during the International AI Summit in Dublin, on October 14, 2026. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)
Meta to raise up to US$95 billion in equity to fund costly AI expansion
FINANCE
57 mins ago
From left: Ernesto Torres Cantú, Franklin Templeton Investments’ chief executive Jenny Johnson, JPMorgan’s vice chairman Daniel Pinto, and Bill Winters at last year’s Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit.
Finance chiefs to rethink AI playbook, other key themes, at Nov investment summit in HK
FINANCE
4 hours ago
An electronic screen shows South Korea's benchmark stock index (KOSPI) in the Hana Bank headquarters. AFP
South Korea shares slip as AI trade falters ahead of megacap earnings
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Moonshot AI logo is seen in this illustration taken, September 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Moonshot curbs hacking ability in new Kimi model as fears grow over AI-powered cyberattacks
WORLD
24-10-2026 13:13 HKT
Hong Kong shares close higher, Minimax advance 16 percent
FINANCE
23-10-2026 16:30 HKT
OpenAI and Poland NASK collaborate on AI safety research
INNOVATION
23-10-2026 15:23 HKT
The Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China's DeepSeek, MiniMax win approval for AI global use, state media-affiliated entity says
CHINA
23-10-2026 14:17 HKT
Hong Kong shares edge higher by midday, Xiaomi advances 5 percent
FINANCE
23-10-2026 12:05 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Steep bill for AI buildout punishes Meta, other tech favorites
FINANCE
23-10-2026 10:32 HKT
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
6 hours ago
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC Q3 profit forecast to rise 33 percent, net interest income and buyback in focus
FINANCE
25-10-2026 19:21 HKT
Obituary confirms passing of veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying at 65
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
FINANCE
25-10-2026 15:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.