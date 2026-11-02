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FINANCE

HKGAI, Du Xiaoman, and HKUST launch first self-evolving financial large model 'XuanYuan 4.5' for fintech's global push

FINANCE
51 mins ago
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Launch ceremony of "XuanYuan 4.5"
Launch ceremony of "XuanYuan 4.5"

The Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Center (HKGAI), Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and financial technology firm Du Xiaoman launched the first self-evolving financial large model “XuanYuan 4.5” at the Hong Kong FinTech Week to help artificial intelligence financial technology go global.

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Leveraging cutting-edge Recursive Self-Improvement (RSI) technology, "XuanYuan 4.5" has demonstrated a 30 percent significant improvement in performance across core financial application scenarios such as customer acquisition, risk management, and customer relationship management, while its computing cost is only 10 percent of that of general-purpose models, HKGAI said.

Guang Zhu, chief executive of Du Xiaoman, said, “The three parties are jointly promoting the deep application of AI in the financial sector, assisting the intelligent upgrade of Hong Kong's financial industry. Hong Kong serves as the international headquarters of Du Xiaoman Group, and we will continue to deepen our scientific research collaboration with HKUST, joining hands with HKGAI to explore international markets."

AI agents to enhance practical business efficiency

Large models have built over a thousand AI Agents and more than 5,000 skills, with daily token consumption exceeding 100 billion in Du Xiaoman's actual business operations. 

Short-term overdue risks have dropped by around 50 percent, and the overall annualized credit overdue risk has also decreased by 12 percent. In the credit approval process, the performance of AI approvers surpasses that of 80 percent of human approvers, and customer waiting times have been drastically reduced from 10 minutes to 2 minutes.

Enterprise WeChat AI Agents can provide relationship managers with precise communication strategies and response suggestions, doubling the service capacity of a single relationship manager to 20,000 people, a workload equivalent to ten managers under the traditional model.

Deepen industry-academia-research collaboration for technology export

In the future, through strategic cooperation, HKGAI and Du Xiaoman will jointly promote this financial AI technology to the international market, continuing to showcase Hong Kong's R&D strength in the field of generative artificial intelligence, HKGAI said.

Frank Feng

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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