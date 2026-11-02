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FINANCE

China's central bank taps liquidity tool to fund share purchases

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS

China's central bank said on Monday it will conduct swap facility operations for securities, fund and insurance firms on November 3.

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A total of 31 firms applied, with an allotment amount of 100 billion yuan (HK$ 118.08 billion), the central bank added. The tool allows institutions to obtain liquidity to buy stocks.

Reuters

ChinaPBOCliquidity

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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