China's central bank taps liquidity tool to fund share purchases

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China's central bank said on Monday it will conduct swap facility operations for securities, fund and insurance firms on November 3.
A total of 31 firms applied, with an allotment amount of 100 billion yuan (HK$ 118.08 billion), the central bank added. The tool allows institutions to obtain liquidity to buy stocks.
Reuters