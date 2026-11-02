Hong Kong shares gain slightly at open

Hong Kong stocks inched up in Monday morning trading ahead of a reported meeting of Chinese financial regulators and major banks to stabilize the market.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased 7 points, or 0.03 percent, to 23,301.

The tech gauge slipped 0.55 percent to 3,775.

Carmakers broadly rose on the robust sales last month. BYD (1211) gained 2.3 percent, while Xiaomi (1810) went up 1.6 percent, marking the best two performances among blue chips at the open.

Tech giants opened mixed. Alibaba (9988) was flat, while Baidu (9888) declined 2.1 percent.

Chipmakers Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) climbed 1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Three major Chinese banks advanced slightly after posting growth in net profit in the third quarter. Bank of China (3988), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (1398), and Agricultural Bank of China (1288) rose 0.4 percent, 0.4 percent, and 0.1 percent at the opening bell.