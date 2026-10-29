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FINANCE

Wall St falls at open as Alphabet results reignite AI spending fears

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS

US stocks opened lower on Thursday as Alphabet's results rekindled worries about soaring AI costs, while investors assessed fresh inflation data following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 389.0 points, or 0.74 percent, to 52,086.13 at the open. The S&P 500 fell 44.4 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,699.61​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 348.0 points, or 1.31 percent, to 26,201.823.

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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