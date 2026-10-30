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FINANCE

Sun Life Hong Kong posts record showing with seven top-three finishes at 2026 insurance awards

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Sunlife celebrates an outstanding achievement at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2026, taking home seven accolades. Members of the management team share the joy and celebrate this remarkable team achievement. SUN LIFE
Sunlife celebrates an outstanding achievement at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2026, taking home seven accolades. Members of the management team share the joy and celebrate this remarkable team achievement. SUN LIFE

Sun Life Hong Kong recorded its strongest performance to date at the 2026 Hong Kong Insurance Awards, securing top-three placements across seven categories spanning wealth management, employee benefits, marketing, risk management and talent development.

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The accolades, organized by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers (HKFI) since 2014, evaluate industry performance across innovation, customer service, digital development, partnerships and sustainability.

Sun Life placed in the top three for the Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies Award (Life Insurance) for a campaign structured around four pillars of retirement planning, which the company described as the only integrated marketing initiative of its kind in the city.

“Clients today look beyond individual protection products. They look for trusted and professional support in retirement planning, wealth management and health protection,” Clement Lam, chief executive of Sun Life Hong Kong, said in a statement. 

“Looking ahead, we will continue to deliver on this commitment through innovative solutions and professional services, helping them build lifetime financial security and lead healthier lives.”

In the high-net-worth segment, Sun Life placed in the top three for the Outstanding Creative Product/Service Award (Life Insurance) for its Sun Club Partnership Program, an ecosystem built around cultural experiences for high-end brokerage partners serving wealthy clients.

For the second consecutive year, the insurer achieved a top-three finish in the Outstanding MPF/Employees’ Benefit Product/Service Award category, highlighting its Mandatory Provident Fund and corporate benefits operations.

On the operational front, Sun Life was again named among the top three for the Outstanding Claims Management Award (Life Insurance) and was shortlisted for the first time in the Outstanding Risk Management Award category, reflecting efforts to streamline claims processing and strengthen enterprise risk controls.

In the individual categories, Sun Life financial advisor Tebby Li Xiaojun placed among the top three for the Outstanding Young Professional of the Year – Insurance Intermediary award.


 

Sun Life2026Hong Konginsuranceawards

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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