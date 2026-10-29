Hang Seng Index loses 23,000-point mark on Thursday as tech selloff quickens

Hong Kong stocks reversed course and closed below 23,000 points on Thursday, as tech selloff quickened in the afternoon.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index lost by 136 points, or 0.6 percent, to 22,958 points.

The market turnover was HK$189.5 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index plunged by 2.8 percent to 3,744 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 0.8 percent to 3,651 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index slumped by 2.9 percent to 11,138 points.