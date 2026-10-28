Hang Seng Index rises on Wednesday, StanChart up 7 percent post earnings

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Hong Kong stocks rose on Wednesday, powered by a rebound in tech shares.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by 53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,094 points.
The market turnover was HK$181.4 billion.
The Hang Seng Tech Index leapt by 1.4 percent to 3,853 points.
Standard Chartered shares (2888) rallied 7.4 percent after the bank raised its full-year targets on the back of better-than-expected third-quarter results.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 0.9 percent to 3,681 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index increased by 2 percent to 11,473 points.