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FINANCE

HK exports growth gallops at fastest pace in four decades, up 65pc in September

FINANCE
15 mins ago
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Cargo ships are seen at the Kwai Chung container terminal in Hong Kong on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
Cargo ships are seen at the Kwai Chung container terminal in Hong Kong on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)

Hong Kong's exports posted the fastest monthly expansion pace in over four decades in September, up 64.9 percent year-on-year, as the global artificial intelligence development continued to power demand for electronic goods, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Wednesday.

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The growth is also far above the market forecast of 51.6 percent, marking the twentieth consecutive month of double-digit growth.

The robust figure came after an increase of 53 percent in August. The value of total exports reached HK$762.6 billion last month.

Imports jumped by 57.8 percent to HK$808.9 billion, surpassing the market estimates of 52 percent.

The city recorded a visible trade deficit of HK$46.3 billion, equivalent to 5.7 percent of merchandise imports.

For the first nine months, the value of total exports rose 45.2 percent, while that of imports climbed 45 percent. 

exportHong KongimportAIeletronic products

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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