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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index drops on Tuesday, HSBC slumps 6pc; China stocks hit 14 month low

FINANCE
38 mins ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks dropped on Tuesday, dragged down by a nearly 6 percent decline in HSBC (0005) and tech shares.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 170 points, or 0.7 percent, to 23,041 points. 

The market turnover was HK$178 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped by 1.5 percent to 3,800 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index dipped 1.3 percent to 3,648 points, the lowest in 14 months and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index plunged 2.5 percent to 11,245 points.

 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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