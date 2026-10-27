Hang Seng Index drops on Tuesday, HSBC slumps 6pc; China stocks hit 14 month low

Hong Kong stocks dropped on Tuesday, dragged down by a nearly 6 percent decline in HSBC (0005) and tech shares.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 170 points, or 0.7 percent, to 23,041 points.

The market turnover was HK$178 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped by 1.5 percent to 3,800 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index dipped 1.3 percent to 3,648 points, the lowest in 14 months and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index plunged 2.5 percent to 11,245 points.