Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Wednesday, tech shares jump

Hong Kong stocks rose at noon on Wednesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by 99 points, or 0.43 percent to 23,140 points by noon.

The half-day market turnover increased to HK$98 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped by 1.8 percent to 3,868 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to 3,674 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index leapt 2 percent to 11,470 points.



