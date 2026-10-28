Hang Seng Index little change in early trading on Wednesday, Nikkei, Korean shares up

Hong Kong stocks flat in the early morning trading session on Wednesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index inched up by 6 points to 23,047 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 1 percent to around 3,839 points.

In Japan, The benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 1.34 percent to 64,117.58 in morning trade. The broader Topix gained 0.39 percent to 4,012.81.

South Korean shares rallied 6 percent on Wednesday, as chipmakers jumped after SK Hynix announced higher-than-expected third-quarter profit and forecast demand to remain robust.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 337.64 points, or 5.99 percent, at 5,975.98 as of 0140 GMT. The index will post its biggest daily percentage rise since July 31, if the trend holds.

Staff reporter and Reuters



