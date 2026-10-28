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FINANCE

Star Shine to deepen IP partnerships as IP merch business revenue reaches 46.69 mn yuan

FINANCE
42 mins ago
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Star Shine Holdings (1440) plans to pursue development in deepening licensing partnerships with internationally renowned intellectual properties, expanding its proprietary brands portfolio, and expanding into the North American market through strategic partnerships with prominent Asian IP brands, the company announced. 

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The company's IP merchandise business continued to record solid growth, with a revenue of 46.69 million yuan (HK$54.93 million) in the first half of 2026,  28.7 percent of the group’s total revenue, as gross profit margin reached 39 percent. 

Star Shine partnered with Disney to launch the Winnie the Pooh 100th Anniversary Collection, where it was responsible for the design and production of the entire collection, which covers a wide range of product categories, including Manuka honey, adult and children’s apparel, pet accessories, tote bags and tumblers. Building on this momentum, the group is currently preparing a collection to celebrate Pixar’s 40th anniversary, further strengthening its collaboration with Disney.

The company revealed plans to actively participate in major international cultural and sporting events to further diversify its revenue streams."We will also expand into the North American market through strategic partnerships with Asian IP brands, capitalising on opportunities in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and overseas markets, " said chairman Tsoi Wing-sing.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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