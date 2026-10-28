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FINANCE

Ambani’s Jio becomes India’s second-most valuable firm in US$131.5 billion debut

FINANCE
6 mins ago
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Listing ceremony of Jio Platforms in Mumbai. Reuters
Listing ceremony of Jio Platforms in Mumbai. Reuters

Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Platforms soared 21 percent in their Mumbai debut on Wednesday, making it India's second-largest company by market capitalisation, valued at about US$131.5 billion.

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The listing, the first for the Reliance conglomerate in two decades, furthers Ambani's plan to turn Reliance from an oil-and-chemicals conglomerate into an "everything company" spanning consumer products and technology.

Jio, whose telecoms business serves more than 530 million customers, is backed by Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google. Its user numbers are second only to China Mobile on the basis of single-country subscribers.

The listing ceremony on Wednesday in Mumbai was attended by members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh's eldest son, Akash, who is Jio's managing director. Before walking to the stage to speak, he touched his parents’ feet, a traditional gesture of respect.

While all three children of the senior Ambani gave speeches, Mukesh sat in the audience, visibly emotional and in tears.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest person according to Forbes magazine, has spent years shaping a succession plan that was intended to avoid a repeat of the public feud with his younger brother, Anil, that followed their father Dhirubhai’s death in 2002 without a will.

To celebrate the listing, Reliance is hosting a celebration for employees at its large office near Mumbai, with jam sessions and other performances planned, an internal memo showed.

Jio's stock opened at 1,358 rupees a share, compared with its 1,119-rupee offer price. Its market capitalisation overtook those of telecom firm Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS and HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, making it the second-largest Indian firm by that metric.

"The IPO price offered a valuation entry point; the listing price reflects a much greater degree of optimism," said Aishvarya Dadheech, founder of Fident Asset Management.

'THANK YOU, INDIA'

Several brokerages see a potential upside for the Jio stock, but they flagged competition, heavy capital spending and changes in India's telecom rules, including those related to spectrum, licensing and fees.

"Jio has had a strong debut even despite geopolitical issues and turbulent market conditions.. the revenues and earnings will lead the stock here onwards," said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities.

The Ambani family rang the IPO bell on stage at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani watched as Anant traced Reliance’s and Jio’s legacies and journey in a speech at the ceremony.

Major Indian newspapers on Wednesday carried front-page ads from Reliance Jio, saying, "Thank you, India."

India has become the world's busiest IPO market this year in terms of the number of deals, with 246 listings so far, though it ranked fourth by money raised at US$13.5 billion, behind the US, mainland China and Hong Kong, LSEG data showed.

Including Jio Platforms' record IPO would lift India above Hong Kong's US$15.4 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Despite its size, Jio Platforms' IPO was not a record payday for its bankers. Its 19 bankers will split about US$20.7 million, or 0.65 percent of the offer, roughly half the 1.3 percent that sources said Hyundai Motor India paid to its bankers in 2024.

WEALTH GENERATOR

The Jio listing is the Ambanis’ latest turn at the stock market. Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh’s father and Reliance’s founder, took the company public in 1977 with an offering aimed at small retail investors, which was widely credited with helping build India’s equity culture.

Jio comes from a stable that Indian investors have long backed: parent Reliance Industries has returned about 900 percent since 2006, ahead of the Nifty’s 685 percent, LSEG data shows, and is often seen as a buy-and-hold staple in retail portfolios.

After the ceremony, people waved flags bearing the Jio logo next to the National Stock Exchange’s bull statue, where the Ambani family posed for pictures.

Reuters

 

AmbaniJio PlatformsIndiaIPOMukesh Ambani

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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