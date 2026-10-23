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FINANCE

Sun Life reports 44 percent surge in new business APE growth in H1 2026

FINANCE
27 mins ago
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The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS
The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS

Sun Life Hong Kong said its new business annualized premium equivalent (APE) surged 44 percent year on year to HK$7.3 billion in the first half of the year, outperforming the overall market growth of 10 percent.

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The insurance firm also saw its new business APE in the second quarter rising 19 percent, a record that led Hong Kong’s non-bank insurers in the industry.

In the first half of 2026, the company’s new business APE in the broker, agency, and bancassurance channels all delivered double-digit growth, with the broker channel rising 34 percent to HK$5.03 billion, ranking first in the market, showing the company’s strengths in the high-net-worth and wealth management markets. 

The agency channel grew 48 percent to HK$1.45 billion, reflecting the continued importance of professional financial advisors in helping clients address protection, retirement and wealth planning needs. 

Its bancassurance channels rose 65 percent to HK$593 million, which extends the company’s reach to clients through its bancassurance channels.

While market demand remains strong, individuals and families continue to face gaps in protection and retirement planning, said Clement Lam, chief executive of Sun Life Hong Kong.

Sun Life Asia’s latest legacy planning research found that 85 percent of Hong Kong respondents intend to pass on financial assets or wealth, yet only 10 percent have fully documented their plans and communicated them to their heirs.

The company said it will continue to help clients build lifetime financial security by combining trusted expertise, innovative solutions and personalised experiences.
 

Sun Life Hong Kongnew business APE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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