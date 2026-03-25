Sun Life Hong Kong upgraded to "AA" rating by S&P, with stable outlook

Sun Life Hong Kong said on Wednesday that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its financial strength and issuer credit ratings to “AA” from “AA-”, with a stable outlook.

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S&P noted that Sun Life maintains a leading competitive position and a very strong financial risk profile, and Sun Life Hong Kong, as a core subsidiary, is expected to continue benefiting from the group’s strong capital base, global expertise, and risk management capabilities, further reinforcing its financial profile

Sun Life Hong Kong is the largest operating unit in Asia for Sun Life, contributing over 40 percent of the region’s underlying net income and playing a pivotal role in advancing the group’s growth strategy across the region.

"This upgrade is a strong endorsement of our financial strength, resilience, and long-term growth trajectory. It also reflects the trust our Clients place in us and reinforces our commitment to helping them achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives through innovative, tailored solutions," said Clement Lam Ka-yin, chief executive of Sun Life Hong Kong.

Building on this strong foundation, the company will continue to execute with discipline, practice customer-centric innovation, and deliver sustainable value, he added.