Hong Kong shares close higher, Minimax advance 16 percent

Hong Kong shares rebounded above the 23,000-point level on Friday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 158 points, or 0.69 percent, to 23,093, with full-day turnover of HK$249 billion. The tech gauge gained 2.05 percent to 3,871.

Minimax (0100) advanced 16.7 percent to HK$160.7, approaching its offer price of HK$165. Rival Z.AI (2513) climbed 8 percent.

Among tech heavyweights, Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) edged up 0.46 percent and 0.94 percent respectively, while Lenovo (0992) fell 2.25 percent, the worst-performing blue chip.

Aluminum Corporation of China (2600) rose nearly 7 percent to lead the blue chips, with Zijin Mining (2899) up 1.24 percent.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) gained 0.98 percent. AIA (1299) slipped 0.14 percent and HSBC (0005) dropped 1 percent. Other banks also eased, with BOC Hong Kong (2388) down 1.57 percent, ICBC (1398) off 1.5 percent and China Merchants Bank (3968) lower by 1.25 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 32 points, or 0.89 percent, to 3,670, while the Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 2.79 percent to 11,673.