Hong Kong shares edge higher by midday, Xiaomi advances 5 percent

Hong Kong shares rose 132 points by midday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index went up by 0.58 percent to 23,066 points. The half-day market turnover came to HK$125 billion.

Tech gauge inched up 0.86 percent to 3,826 points.

Xiaomi (1810) rose 5 percent, leading gains in the blue-chip and tech indices.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index dipped 44 points, or 1.2 percent, to 3,614 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index declined 1.6 percent to 11,175 points.