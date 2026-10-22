logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Palantir says it cannot shut off NATO AI system as Europeans fear US tech dependence

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of U.S. software company Palantir Technologies is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The logo of U.S. software company Palantir Technologies is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

US software company Palantir sought to reassure Europeans that its military AI system used by NATO has no "kill switch", after disruptions to Ukraine's Starlink services heightened concerns about reliance on US tech firms.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ukraine reported last week that its use of military-grade satellite service Starshield, which uses SpaceX's Starlink constellation, had been restricted so that terminals stopped working on fast-moving platforms, hampering tasks such as using interceptor drones to thwart Russian attacks.

US and Ukrainian officials and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have offered conflicting explanations for the disruption. But Ukrainian and European officials said they suspected a political motive because the move came after US President Donald Trump demanded Ukraine stop hitting Russian oil refineries.

Those suspicions prompted fresh concern among European policymakers that the continent was too dependent on US defence technology that could be cut off, limiting its ability to defend itself.

But Louis Mosley, Palantir’s executive vice president for the UK and Europe, told Reuters on Wednesday that neither the company nor the US could switch off the Maven Smart System AI platform used by NATO’s military headquarters and several European armed forces.

“What we have seen in the news over the past few days around Starlink is extremely concerning,” Mosley said in an interview in Brussels.

“But as concerns Palantir, I can provide categorical reassurance that where customers have bought our software, they are in full operational control of that software,” he said.

“There are no kill switches. There's no ability for Palantir or the US government to reach in and switch it off.”

 

MAVEN SYSTEM PROCESSES VAST BATTLEFIELD DATA

The Maven system processes vast amounts of data from satellites, radars and other sensors to give military officers a picture of the battlefield and speed up decision-making.

NATO bought Maven for its Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in 2025 and declared the system had achieved "full technical operational capability" in June this year.

But some European NATO members such as Germany and France have not adopted Maven for their own armed forces, citing concerns about relying on a US company amid frequent tensions between Trump and European leaders.

In April this year, the head of Germany's cyber command ruled out buying Maven, saying it was "inconceivable" for employees of a private company to have access to the country's national military database.

Mosley said it was "entirely at the discretion of the customer" whether Palantir employees were involved in operating the system. Such employees would be citizens of the country concerned and have the required security clearance, he said.

"It can absolutely be operated independently of us, and we have many, many customers around the world — both actually in the military and in the corporate world — who do that," he added.

Reuters

PalantirNATOAI systemEuropeansUStechdependence

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong stocks open lower as tech selloff deepens, Lenovo plunges 4 percent
FINANCE
6 hours ago
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS
US aims to loan about a third of heating oil reserve in bid to tame prices
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A Chery logo is pictured at the Chery booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 24, 2025. REUTERS
China's Chery open to partnering with US automakers, executive says
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Hong Kong shares close shy as early tech and healthcare gainers fall
FINANCE
21-10-2026 16:48 HKT
Hong Kong stocks dip by midday, CATL plunges 10 percent
FINANCE
21-10-2026 12:06 HKT
Tech rebound, healthcare shares rally lift HK stocks 271 points at open
FINANCE
21-10-2026 10:18 HKT
US single-family housing starts, building permits tumble in September
FINANCE
20-10-2026 21:15 HKT
Hang Seng falls 319 points as tech, UK bank tax fears weigh on market
FINANCE
20-10-2026 16:42 HKT
Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US bans use of China's DeepSeek by govt agencies
CHINA
20-10-2026 15:07 HKT
Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US banning Chinese AI DeepSeek from government agency IT systems
INNOVATION
20-10-2026 15:06 HKT
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
21-10-2026 16:20 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
21-10-2026 11:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.