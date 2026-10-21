Hong Kong stocks dip by midday, CATL plunges 10 percent

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Hong Kong shares edge lower by midday, Lenovo plunges 7.6 percent
20-10-2026 12:08 HKT
CSRC to speed up yuan counter trading and REITs in HK Stock Connect
20-10-2026 11:32 HKT
HK shares fall as tech, financial weigh, chipmakers miss US AI rebound
20-10-2026 10:24 HKT
Hong Kong regulator sees rise in listing of young growth firms
19-10-2026 17:35 HKT
Hong Kong shares close higher, Lenovo up 8 percent
16-10-2026 16:35 HKT
Hong Kong stocks gain by midday break
16-10-2026 12:07 HKT
Police and firefighters tighten land, sea, and air security for APEC summit
20-10-2026 11:52 HKT