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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks dip by midday, CATL plunges 10 percent

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong stocks failed to hold onto their morning gains by midday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dipped 83 points, or 0.35 percent, to 23,784 points.

Tech gauge declined 0.75 percent to 4,015 points.

CATL (3750) edged lower to 10 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 11 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,723 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index also dropped 0.31 percent to 11,764 points.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItechSSESZSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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