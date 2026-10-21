Hong Kong shares close shy as early tech and healthcare gainers fall

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Wednesday, with early gains in technology and healthcare stocks fading as the market gave up its initial advance.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 215 points, or 0.9 percent, to 23,651 points, delivering a full-day market turnover of HK$176 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.26 percent to 3,994 points.

CATL (3750) faces downward pressure after disappointing third-quarter earnings results, closing down 11.4 percent as the worst-performing blue chip. The company’s profit growth slowed amid intensifying competition in the electric-vehicle battery market, even as China’s auto sales growth cooled.

Other tech heavyweights Tencent (0700) and Pop Mart (9992) retreated 4.84 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Lenovo (0992) rebounded 2.9 percent as the best-performing blue chip.

Healthcare shares also tumbled, with Ali Health (0241) retreating 3.8 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093) edging 2.47 percent, and JD Health (6618) falling 2.2 percent.

Financial shares ended the day lower. HSBC (0005) rose 0.76 percent, and AIA (1299) closed down 0.83 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 22 points, or 0.6 percent, to 3,713 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 0.82 percent to 11,704 points.