Hong Kong stocks open lower as tech selloff deepens, Lenovo plunges 4 percent

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday, with the tech sector leading the decline as Lenovo plunged on loan news and Chinese e-commerce names fell after a regulatory symposium on platform quality.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 138 points, or 0.58 percent, to 23,513 points.

The tech gauge fell 1.15 percent to 3,949 points.

Lenovo (0992) plunged 4 percent, the worst-performing blue chip, after it was reportedly seeking a US$2 billion (HK$15.6 billion) loan at a lower cost than an existing loan the company plans to refinance. CATL (3750) fell 3.3 percent.

Chinese e-commerce and retail firms were dragged down after China's market regulator held a Beijing symposium on improving platform product and service quality, urging platforms to strengthen quality governance amid complex risks in livestream selling, instant retail and social e-commerce.

Alibaba (9988) and JD.com (9618) dropped 2 percent, while Meituan (3690) dipped 1 percent.

Among other tech heavyweights, Tencent (0700) and Xiaomi (1810) fell 1.7 percent and 0.7 percent.

Financial shares led the gains at the open. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) rose 0.5 percent as the best-performing blue chip, HSBC (0005) added 0.1 percent, and AIA (1299) opened flat.