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FINANCE

Ping An Good Doctor interim profit surges 63.5pc, no dividend

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Ping An Healthcare and Technology, commonly known as Ping An Good Doctor.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology, commonly known as Ping An Good Doctor.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology (1833) saw its net profit surge 63.5 percent year-on-year to 219.3 million yuan (HK$239 million) for the six months ended June, with no interim dividend declared.

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Despite total revenue edging down 0.7 percent to 2.48 billion yuan, the firm's adjusted net profit grew 37.7 percent to 226.8 million yuan, while basic earnings per share stood at 0.10 yuan.

Gross profit climbed 13.9 percent to 956.7 million yuan, with the gross margin expanding by 4.9 percentage points from a year ago to reach 38.5 percent.

Corporate health management emerged as the core growth driver, with its revenue soaring 65.1 percent to 713.8 million yuan. The revenue mix further improved, with this segment now accounting for 28.7 percent of total revenue, representing an 11.5 percentage point increase year-on-year.

Over the past 12 months, the company served more than 7,700 paying corporate clients, marking a jump of over 73 percent. This robust demand propelled the gross merchandise volume (GMV) of the corporate health management business to exceed 1.79 billion yuan.

Ping An Healthcare and TechnologyPing An Good Doctorprofit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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